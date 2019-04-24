Report: Prince Harry And Prince William Experienced ‘Challenging Times’ Over Meghan Markle

A royal expert claims Prince Harry and Prince William have faced issues in their relationship since Harry began dating Meghan Markle.

Rumors circulated over the weekend that the pair seemed distant during church services Easter Sunday, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. Royal experts claim that despite the distance, the brothers still have a great love between them.

“William is very protective of Harry,” Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, told Fox News. “He loves Harry. There has always been an unbreakable brotherly bond… I’m not sure the relationship is what it used to be. But relationships evolve over time and I think theirs was always going to change when Harry married.” (RELATED: Prince Harry’s Split From Prince William: ‘It Was Only Going To Work Until They Married’)

Nicholl reportedly claims there have been issues over different things, but the disagreements mostly started when Harry began dating Markle.

“I’m told from very reliable sources that the relationship has gone through challenging times since Harry started dating Meghan,” explained Nicholl. “I’m told that privately William was concerned about how quickly the relationship had moved.”

“William wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision,” continued Nicholl. “And I think what was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt that William wasn’t being as supportive as he might’ve been. So there has certainly been tensions between the brothers.”