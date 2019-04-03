Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get 1 Million Followers In Less Than 6 Hours

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle delighted royal family fans Tuesday by joining Instagram.

The couple’s appearance on Instagram broke a Guinness World Record for shortest time — five hours and 45 minutes, to be exact — to reach a million followers for their account, @SussexRoyal, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

The rush of fans following the royal couple even caused the social media app to crash momentarily. The number of people following the account doubled in size with 2.8 million followers by the time of publication for this post.

K-Pop star Kang Daniel held the record for fastest time to reach one million before the royal family beat him out. I took him 11 hours and 36 minutes. Before him, Pope Francis held the record for fastest to reach 1 million. It took the Pope 12 hours to reach 1 million, over double the time it took Prince Harry and Duchess Markle.

As previously reported, the couple’s first post included photos of the two traveling on different trips all over the world. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

The royal family recently implemented rules for how followers should be interacting with their accounts due to online abuse to Duchess Markle and Duchess Kate Middleton.

“We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities,” a statement read.