Tucker On Buttigieg: Whining Is Power

Fox News host Tucker Carlson asserted during his Wednesday monologue that South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is gaining in the polls because of his ability to whine about his life.

“In 2019, whining is power. Pete Buttigieg understands that,” Carlson said. “Buttigieg may be the least oppressed person ever to run for president. Both of his parents were college professors. Buttigieg went to Harvard and then to Oxford as a Rhodes scholar. After that, he spent three years at McKinsey, that’s where ruling-class drones learn the finer points of sucking up to corporate America. Buttigieg got an A in that class.” (RELATED: Buttigieg: ‘I Would Have Done Anything To Not Be Gay’)

“The system has been extremely good to Pete Buttigieg. If he is a victim, then nobody is a victim and the term has no meaning,” Carlson continued. “So how does Pete Buttigieg win his party’s victimhood Olympics? Simple. With the Mike Pence story.”

“Pence, you will remember,” Carlson continued, “was the governor of Indiana back when Buttigieg became the mayor of South Bend. As Buttigieg has suggested recently, this set the two of them on a collision course. Pete Buttigieg is gay, Pence is a traditional Christian, meaning he pines for the social structure of the 12th century and, above all, hates gay people passionately.”

The mayor also emerged as a Christian foil to the Trump administration, taking turns to criticize President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their actions. He described as hypocrites the evangelical Christians who support the president despite his past sexual behavior. “Mayor Pete” announced his candidacy in January and has made news criticizing Trump’s religion before. He called Pence the “cheerleader for the porn-star presidency” during a CNN town hall last month. “I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith, but I would say it is hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of somebody who believes in God,” Buttigieg told Kirsten Powers, according to an op-ed in USA Today.

Regardless of whether the feud is real , it appears to be working. CNN analyst Harry Enten argued that the mayor’s recent rise to 9% in the polls has a lot to do with his stance on Pence.

“I think the polls are indicative that Mayor Pete has a good shot at the electorate. Democratic voters are in favor of same-sex marriage and the fact is Mike Pence is not well-liked among the Democratic electorate. I would say this has been a smart move by the mayor of South Bend and it is showing up in the numbers so far,” Enten said during his analysis.