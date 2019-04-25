Abby Huntsman Gushes Over Biden Announcement: ‘Watching This Gave Me Chills’

“The View” co-host Abby Huntsman gushed over former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign announcement Thursday, saying that watching his video gave her “chills throughout my entire body.”

The ABC talk show marked Biden’s entrance to the 2020 Democratic primary field by sharing his launch video in Thursday’s opening segment.

Joy Behar was the first to respond, saying that Biden hit all the right notes with regard to getting America back on the right track.

“I’m so touched — I’m moved by that video that he did. I’m so old,” Behar joked. “I remember all of that. I don’t remember Iwo Jima, but I remember since then. You know, our uncles were in Normandy. Our fathers were on the beach. We were the good guys in this country and now we’re not. People look at this country in horror and say what happened to America? It breaks my heart.”

Huntsman jumped in then, saying that she believed he had “totally nailed it” with his video. “Even though we know Joe Biden, first impressions matter,” she explained. “We’ll get to policy. But watching this it gave me chills throughout my entire body. It reminded me … that there is still so much good in this country. Joe Biden represents that.”

“Even if you’re a Republican, you can’t watch that and not feel good,” she added. (RELATED: ‘The Greatest Gift To Republicans’: Abby Huntsman Wants Democrats To Keep The Focus On Ocasio-Cortez)

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying that she had teared up watching the video and that she believed Biden was absolutely correct in saying that America was in a battle for its soul. “When he said we at this moment in time are in a battle for the soul of our nation, for the soul of our nation, I felt those words in my soul,” she said.

Biden is scheduled to appear on “The View” Friday.

