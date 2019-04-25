Dan Bilzerian Responds to PETA After Grizzly Bear Stunt, ‘They Can Suck My D*ck’

Dan Bilzerian has no time to waste for PETA.

PETA is all upset because the Instagram playboy shared a video of himself feeding a grizzly bear this past weekend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Apr 20, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

According to TMZ Wednesday, the organization sent letters to the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife and L.A. Department of Animal Services demanding the man responsible for bringing the bear around, a guy by the name of Steve Martin, should be fined and stripped of his animal permits for violating animal rules in Los Angeles. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

When asked about PETA and the situation by TMZ, Bilzerian said they just want “to do the typical internet bandwagon on whatever is popular and come after me for feeding what seemed to be a very healthy happy bear, that was rescued at a young age … They can suck my d*ck.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Feb 24, 2019 at 10:57pm PST

Say whatever you want about Bilzerian, but dunking on PETA is something I’ll always be down for. They’re one of the worst organizations on the planet, and to pretend otherwise is just lying to ourselves. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

They’re honestly terrible, and I don’t know why anybody would care about anything they do.

I don’t really have feelings on Bilzerian one way or the other, but the fact he’s against PETA makes me think he’s now a national hero. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Anybody who stands up to their garbage is an okay dude in my book. He’s essentially Ron Swanson at this point in my eyes.

If you’re against PETA, then you’re probably on the right side of history. That’s just a fact. If a man wants to dabble with a grizzly bear, then let him.

If he dies, he dies, but he should at least have the freedom to do it.