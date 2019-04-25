Instagram Model Has Doctor Declare Her Butt Is Actually Real

Instagram model Daisy Keech had a plastic surgeon declare her butt was real to her all of her followers.

The 19-year-old Instagram influencer told followers that she was tired of people accusing of her of faking her butt, according to a post published Thursday by Page Six. Keech posted a video with plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami where he described the signs of a real booty.

“I have a natural young athletic female, who has a genetically blessed body,” he says, gesturing his hands around her behind. “A lot of people are hating on you saying your butt’s not real on IG. I am going to certify it as a buttocks that is real,” Ghavami started. (RELATED: Alexis Ren Just Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram [Slideshow])

“Her buttocks has a lot of firmness to it … good volume,” he continued. “I don’t see any skin changes that means she’s had anything artificial injected. I don’t see any little incisions that point to fat transfer.”

I’m curious to know if she paid this doctor. I know transparency is a huge thing in the influencer industry, but who cares if she’s getting hate about her butt?

Her butt isn’t even big enough for someone to think that it is fake. It realistically looks like every other Instagram models’ butt on the social media site. The best part of this whole video is how weirdly scientific the surgeon gets about her butt.

Overall, this just seemed like a really stupid idea. Let me know what you think in the comments.