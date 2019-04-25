Larry Hogan Wants Catherine Pugh To Resign

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced he wanted Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign, saying she lost “public trust” following a fiasco involving her self-published children’s book.

The governor’s call comes as the FBI and IRS raided the city hall and Pugh’s house Thursday morning.

“Now more than ever, Baltimore City needs strong and responsible leadership,” Hogan, a Republican, tweeted Thursday. “Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead. For the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign.”

Now more than ever, Baltimore City needs strong and responsible leadership. Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead. For the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 25, 2019

Hogan asked the state prosecutor to investigate Pugh’s alleged financial dealing with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) while on the system’s board. Pugh, a Democrat, sold her “Healthy Holly” books to UMMS for $500,000.

Hogan is not the first to call on the 69-year-old mayor to resign, who is currently on an indefinite leave of absence due to health issues. (RELATED: Baltimore Mayor On Leave Following Her Self-Published Kids’ Book Fiasco)

Baltimore City Council members called on Pugh to resign April 8, but her office said she “fully intends” to return to her position, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot also wanted Pugh to step down, according to an April 1 tweet.

The Mayor has to resign – now. The people of Baltimore are facing too many serious challenges, as it is, to also to deal with such brazen, cartoonish corruption from their chief executive. https://t.co/00VBd5FbyB — Comptroller Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) April 1, 2019

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: neetu@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.