Trump On Biden: ‘Not The Brightest Light Bulb’

President Donald Trump said recently announced 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden is “not the brightest light bulb in the group.”

During a Thursday night phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump was asked about the former vice president’s just-announced entry into the race.

WATCH:



“Well, I don’t know who it is going to be,” Trump said. “Maybe Sanders or maybe Biden. I think that, you know, when you look at Joe, I have known Joe over the years. He’s not the brightest light bulb in the group, I don’t think, but he has a name that they know.”

Trump referred to Biden’s “little cute statements about me” and “the way the world is today” before citing a laundry list of accomplishments such as giving veterans choice in healthcare, the recently passed tax cut, regulatory rollbacks, and the strong U.S. economy.

The president famously welcomed “Sleepy Joe” to the race Thursday morning via Twitter.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump wrote. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Besides being the subject of recent media scrutiny for a tendency to put his hands in all the wrong places, Biden has long been the subject of jokes for his many gaffes and misstatements over his long political career. They include referring to former President Obama as having a “big stick” regarding foreign policy, having known three of eight presidents “intimately,” and calling the passage of Obamacare a “big f**king deal.” (RELATED: ‘You Having A Good Time, Joe?’ — Trump Breaks Silence On Biden Allegations With A Joke)

Follow Scott on Twitter