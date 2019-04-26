Biden’s Campaign Launch Was A Hilarious Disaster

On today’s show, we cover former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous campaign launch, and we interview Tim Graham from the Media Research Center on just how awful the liberal media has gotten.

We also ask him whether or not there is any chance humanity can come back from where we are today.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch just the interview:

Joe Biden really expected to have a successful campaign launch, but it just didn’t go that way.

He wants to basically “make America what it was again,” which sounds a lot like a less catchy version of “make America great again.” He also claimed he asked former President Barack Obama — probably the most popular Democrat in the country — not to endorse him. Is anyone buying that? We aren’t either.

And it turns out, he called Anita Hill to apologize for how she was treated during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings in 1991. That’ didn’t work out either. We get into all of it.

Then we talk media bias: how awful the coverage of the Mueller Report was and how awful coverage of the 2020 elections has been and will be with Tim Graham of the Media Research Center. You don’t want to miss it.

