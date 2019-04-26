Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has agreed to an absurd contract extension with the team.

According to Bruce Feldman Friday morning, the two-time national champion agreed to a deal worth $93 million over 10 years.

BREAKING: Dabo Swinney’s new deal at #Clemson is MASSIVE. It will be for 10 years and $93 million, per source … He has led the Tigers to two of the past three national titles. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 26, 2019

Good for Swinney. The man has won two rings in three years, and just got paid insanely well. The man is a coaching legend. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

Ever since taking over the Clemson program, he’s proved time and time again he’s capable of winning big games, making the Tigers yearly contenders and doing it with pure class along the way.

Swinney is the type of guy you would want your son to play for.

The Tigers are only going to get better going forward as well. They have Trevor Lawrence under center, which means there’s probably another national title in the very near future.

The young gunslinger torched Alabama this past season and looked unreal while doing it. I’m not sure I can remember a young prospect at the position in my lifetime as impressive.

I can’t wait to see what Dabo does over the next decade. He’s a classy dude and he’s built a powerhouse with the Tigers. You better get used to all the winning because it won’t be changing anytime soon.