Martha Hunt Turns 30 Years Old

April 27 is Martha Hunt’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow with photos of her greatest looks.

Martha Hunt is an American model. She was discovered by a photographer in North Carolina and was introduced to New York agencies where she became a runway model.

After moving to New York City, Hunt signed with IMG Models. She did her first runway show for Paris fashion week in 2007. In 2009, she appeared on the cover of multiple fashion magazines including Vogue China, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ. (RELATED: Photos: Martha Hunt Stuns On The Catwalk During London Fashion Week)

She has walked for multiple fashion designers including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Oscar de le Renta and Versace.

Hunt began walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013. She also appeared in the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 shows. She was announced as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015.

She is most known for her role as a spokesmodel for People Magazine.