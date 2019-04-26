Why Pay $100s For An Engine Diagnostic? This OBD Scanner Is Easy To Use And Now 40 Percent Off

Lots of people own nice cars. I own a 2007 Chevy Cobalt that perseveres through high mileage, minor mechanical problems and the unavoidable fact that my car is almost 13 years old. While I can honestly state that I am proud of how few problems my Cobalt gives me, I’d be lying if I said my check engine light never comes on. In fact, a few weeks ago I had my friend stop by with his OBD scanner to check out why my *Gulp* “Check Engine Light” came on. He was able to identify that I had a problem with my throttle accelerator. I asked him to turn off the code and decided to ignore it while waiting for the next time I had time to make a repair.

While the information his very expensive OBD scanner provided was helpful, recently I had the privilege of testing out an OBD scanner by a company called Ancel, and lucky- or rather should I say unlucky- for me, about three days before receiving the OBD scanner, my check engine light came back on.

Take 40 percent off this Ancel AD530 for a limited time when you use our discount code 5T7DZTGE at checkout

This time however, I did not have to call my friend to bring over his OBD scanner, I simply connected it to my car as instructed, and within a minute, my Ancel OBD scanner quickly printed out the error code at fault, and it was a much more specific description than my friend’s gave. Not only did it identify what was wrong with my throttle (a broken throttle sensor, Sensor A to be precise), it also printed out possible causes which made it infinitely easier to isolate the problem and order the exact parts I needed to fix the throttle. I decided to just replace both throttle sensors just incase, but regardless, I came away very impressed with the Ancel AD530 OBD2 scanner.

According to its Amazon product description, this Ancel OBD2 scanner works on nearly all vehicles sold in the USA with a model year of 1996 or newer. It also (as I can testify) can turn off any malfunction indicator light (MIL), read/erase fault codes and reset the monitor, graph live data stream on your engine’s system and it even offers the ability to assess your car battery with an advanced graph.

You can get this Ancel OBD scanner for yourself for just $41.99 with free 2 day Prime shipping when you use the discount code 5T7DZTGE at checkout!

I also noted that Ancel offers lifetime free software updates to fix the latest bugs or add new parameters as needed, and Ancel offers a two-year manufacturer warranty, making this a pretty great longtime purchase.

Even if you don’t have a car as old as mine, if you consider yourself a car-guru or even if you just like to make repairs yourself or are considering doing so, this Ancel OBD scanner is a great option for you.

And while I think it’s a great value buy at its normal retail price of $69.99, by using our site’s exclusive discount code 5T7DZTGE, you can enjoy 40 percent off, bringing this OBD scanner to under $42!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.