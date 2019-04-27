Alabama Is The Team With The Most Players Taken In The 2019 NFL Draft

Alabama had the most players taken in the NFL draft when it concluded late Saturday.

The Crimson Tide had 10 players taken from Thursday through today, and they were followed by Ohio State, who had nine. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

As much as it pains me to say, I have to tip my cap here to Alabama. I hate the SEC more than any person on the planet, and I truly believe the conference is insanely overrated.

Having said that, Nick Saban has built a football factory down in Tuscaloosa, and the 2019 draft was just the latest example.

Ten players is no joke. Quinnen Williams was the first off the board at number three to the Jets, and he’s likely going to be a star. That man is not somebody offensive lines aren’t going to like playing against on Sundays in the NFL.

Most men would never be willing to compliment their bitter rivals. Most men would just ignore Alabama’s incredible accomplishment this draft.

Luckily for fans of the Crimson Tide, I’m not most men. I’m David Hookstead, and I can acknowledge success when I see it.

Nick Saban got 10 guys drafted this year, and that’s incredible. He might be able to relax a little bit now.

As for Ohio State, congrats on representing the Big Ten with nine picks. I might hate the Buckeyes too, but I love competition and great teams across the board.

College football is better off when OSU is doing well and producing NFL talent. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the draft.

P.S.: I’m sure many of you are going to want to call me an idiot. I already raised my hand and admitted Alabama did something incredible in the draft. There’s no need to live in the past. I wish more of you could have my maturity and ability to recognize greatness when we see it.