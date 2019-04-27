As Democrats Use San Diego Synagogue Shooting To Push Gun Control, Conservatives Push Back

Conservatives pushed back hard on Twitter against Democrats who used Saturday’s tragic synagogue shooting in San Diego to push their gun control agenda.

“Spare us your thoughts and prayers,” wrote Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. “It’s an alibi for inaction. You told the NRA yesterday you’d keep dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous people. We will take it from here with action.”

Spare us your thoughts and prayers. It’s an alibi for inaction. You told the NRA yesterday you’d keep dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous people. We will take it from here with action. https://t.co/YrCMhuIhk0 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 27, 2019

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called for “less gun!”

Love is the answer, love is the way and yes less gun! #nomorethoughtsandprayers https://t.co/QDKppzvSZp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 27, 2019

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the shooting to push a gun control bill.

“Heartbroken to hear of the San Diego synagogue shooting, particularly so on this final day of Passover,” she tweeted. “We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors. The longer the Senate delays holding a vote on #HR8, the more we put Americans at risk.”

Heartbroken to hear of the San Diego synagogue shooting, particularly so on this final day of Passover. We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors. The longer the Senate delays holding a vote on #HR8, the more we put Americans at risk.https://t.co/ef9FURMFQ5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 27, 2019

“Another despicable and violent act of anti-Semitism — this time at a synagogue in Poway, California at the end of Passover,” wrote Rep. Adam Schiff. “We must act to end the scourge of gun violence and come together against the disturbing rise of violent hatred across the U.S.”

Another despicable and violent act of anti-Semitism — this time at a synagogue in Poway, California at the end of Passover. We must act to end the scourge of gun violence and come together against the disturbing rise of violent hatred across the U.S. https://t.co/EDXVHJPnGP — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 27, 2019

There were plenty more where those came from as Democrats and assorted leftists jumped at the chance to politicize the shooting. Conservatives and gun advocates, however, weren’t about to take it lying down. (RELATED: One Of Georgia’s Safest Cities REQUIRES Its Citizens To Own A Gun)

Here’s a sampling of pro-Second Amendment responses, led off by Donald Trump Jr., who noted the “good guy with a gun” who “yet again” stopped “a piece of garbage.”

Amazing!!! This is what these incredible men and women do every day (even carrying while off duty) and despite being vilified non stop by the leftists and the media. A good guy with a gun yet again stops a piece of garbage. https://t.co/agslOkgjCF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 28, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez: -Politicized New Zealand mosque shootings

-Is now politicizing Poway synagogue shootings

-Was totally silent about the Easter day bombings at Christian churches in Sri Lanka AOC only seems to care about victims when she can use them to push her gun control agenda — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 27, 2019

It was a Border Patrol agent that engaged the Poway Synagogue shooter and saved lives. The people that @AOC @IlhanMN and others want to defund and disband. #SynagogueShooting. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 27, 2019

Anti-gunners are quick to call for “common sense” gun control laws because of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue Shooting. They’re spewing a TON of misinformation though. Here’s what they’re getting wrong. #SynagogueShooting https://t.co/MkJb0n9zCj — Beth Baumann (@eb454) April 27, 2019

.@KamalaHarris feels her family is important enough to be protected by her gun, but yours isn’t important enough to be protected by your gun. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 27, 2019

“Less gun!” the sitting congresswoman says just after a man with a gun stopped the shooter from killing countless more. Can’t make this up. https://t.co/b8CpiFF7fh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 27, 2019

What @AOC is leaving out as she uses tragedy for political gain is that this horrific shooting happened in California where we already have a law on the books requiring background checks. Independent research shows that law had zero impact on lowering gun deaths. https://t.co/DRCwOkPNhm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 27, 2019

