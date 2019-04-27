As Democrats Use San Diego Synagogue Shooting To Push Gun Control, Conservatives Push Back

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Conservatives pushed back hard on Twitter against Democrats who used Saturday’s tragic synagogue shooting in San Diego to push their gun control agenda.

“Spare us your thoughts and prayers,” wrote Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. “It’s an alibi for inaction. You told the NRA yesterday you’d keep dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous people. We will take it from here with action.”

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called for “less gun!”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the shooting to push a gun control bill.

“Heartbroken to hear of the San Diego synagogue shooting, particularly so on this final day of Passover,” she tweeted. “We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors. The longer the Senate delays holding a vote on #HR8, the more we put Americans at risk.”

“Another despicable and violent act of anti-Semitism — this time at a synagogue in Poway, California at the end of Passover,” wrote Rep. Adam Schiff. “We must act to end the scourge of gun violence and come together against the disturbing rise of violent hatred across the U.S.”

There were plenty more where those came from as Democrats and assorted leftists jumped at the chance to politicize the shooting. Conservatives and gun advocates, however, weren’t about to take it lying down. (RELATED: One Of Georgia’s Safest Cities REQUIRES Its Citizens To Own A Gun)

Here’s a sampling of pro-Second Amendment responses, led off by Donald Trump Jr., who noted the “good guy with a gun” who “yet again” stopped “a piece of garbage.”

