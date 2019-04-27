Several Injured In San Diego Synagogue Shooting

Several worshipers were injured at a synagogue in San Diego, California during a shooting on Saturday.

At least four victims have reportedly been hospitalized, and so far no fatalities have been reported, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported)

San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted Saturday that his department had detained a suspect and said that the victims had been transported to Palomar Medical Center. (RELATED: Names Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Released)

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019



The shooting continues a trend of violence against places of worship throughout the world, and comes as millions of Jews across the globe observe the final day of Passover.

Hundreds of Christians were killed on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, while 49 people lost their lives at a shooting in a Mosque in New Zealand last month.

11 people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania late last year.

This is a developing situation.

