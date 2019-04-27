Several Injured In San Diego Synagogue Shooting

William Davis | Contributor

Several worshipers were injured at a synagogue in San Diego, California during a shooting on Saturday.

At least four victims have reportedly been hospitalized, and so far no fatalities have been reported, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported)

San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted Saturday that his department had detained a suspect and said that the victims had been transported to Palomar Medical Center. (RELATED: Names Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Released)


The shooting continues a trend of violence against places of worship throughout the world, and comes as millions of Jews across the globe observe the final day of Passover.

Hundreds of Christians were killed on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, while 49 people lost their lives at a shooting in a Mosque in New Zealand last month.

11 people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania late last year.

This is a developing situation.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : jewish san diego shootings
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller