Russell Westbrook Addresses Criticism Of His Play

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook had a mic drop moment when breaking down who he is as a player.

The Thunder were bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Trail Blazers, and the superstar guard has been getting some criticism. He doesn’t seem to give a damn at all. (RELATED: Damian Lillard Hits Game Winner Over The Oklahoma City Thunder)

Westbrook recently told the media the following about improving his game:

It used to be conversations that I was a ball hog, but now I lead the league in assists for the past three years or whatever it is. That’s getting squashed out. Now the conversation is about shooting. Next year I’m going to become a better shooter. After that it’ll be probably, f**k, who knows. My left foot is bigger than my right one. Who knows?

You can watch his full comments below.

Westbrook got real about improving his game. *NSFW* (via @TheGreat_Nate)pic.twitter.com/SMazJblvoY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2019

Whether you love or hate Westbrook as a player, you have to admire the the fact the man just speaks his mind. He couldn’t care less.

A couple months back, the former UCLA star told the media he was too talented “to give a f**k” about what people say. Westbrook is just a nonstop quote machine.

Today was probably the longest and most candidly Russell Westbrook has spoken this season. On the conversation/criticism about his game, he says he’s been disengaged from that since he started playing basketball. How? “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f***.” pic.twitter.com/wdBDdPTNzx — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 13, 2019

He’s also got a point about how he does so much during the game it’s easy to pick at. The man is responsible for pretty much the entire Thunder organization. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up)

Westbrook does it all. He moves the ball, gets the offense going, rebounds, scores and is the face of the team. When you’re so dimensional, people are going to have an easier time finding stuff to criticize.

Clearly, he doesn’t care one bit what people think.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:36pm PST

It’ll be interesting to see how he bounces back next season. Westbrook is a star, and I wouldn’t want to bet against him.

That much is for sure.