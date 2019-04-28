Offset Allegedly Hits Phone Out Of Fan’s Hand, Police Report Filed In Response

Offset might be in a bit of hot water after a recent interaction with a fan.

TMZ shared a video Saturday of the star rapper allegedly smacking a phone out of a fan’s hand at a Target in Georgia. In response to the fan’s phone being broken, a police report was filed, but the alleged victim only wants his phone paid for. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the interaction below.

I assume Offset is just going to cut this kid a check, but this wasn’t a smart idea. Was it hilarious? Yes. I laughed immediately. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The star rapper didn’t even hesitate to allegedly hit the phone. From a comedy perspective, it was absolute gold. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

However, Offset is already facing a felony gun charge. I’m not a lawyer, but I’d suggest maybe not getting into unnecessary altercations while already dealing with the criminal justice system.

Again, I’m not a lawyer, but that one seems to fall under the common sense category. Also, Offset should be pretty rich at this point. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Shouldn’t there be people who go to Target for him? Why is he doing that himself?

Either way, I doubt this will result in much other than Offset having to spend a little money. It’s still not smart at all.