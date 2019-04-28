Celebrate Uma Thurman’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Uma Thurman’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 49-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the "Kill Bill" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she was only 15 years old and started modeling in New York City. Soon, she would show off her acting skills and land a part in Terry Gilliam's "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen" in 1988.

It wasn't long after that opportunity she would score a part on Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" in 1994, alongside a star-studded cast with the likes of Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, just to name a few. The part would turn her into a worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. During her career she's appeared on the big screen dozens of times. Most notably, the "Avengers" in 1998 and as a terrific Poison Ivy in "Batman and Robin" in 1997. And we would be remiss not to mention one of our favorites when she played a superhero in "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" in 2006. It is really fun, if you haven't yet seen it.

And on top of that talent, she's stunning. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most jaw-dropping looks and lets us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Uma!