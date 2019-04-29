Bebe Rexha Posts Photo On Instagram About Building An ‘Empire’ With A Forklift

Bebe Rexha recently shared a laugh-out-loud post on Instagram.

The music superstar posted a photo of herself standing on a forklift with the caption, "Sometimes you gotta build your own empire."

Yes, somebody who sings for a living apparently plans on building an empire using a forklift. It's a legit hilarious photo. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram Sometimes you gotta build your own empire. A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Apr 28, 2019 at 1:12pm PDT

I love when celebrities do stuff like this. It never gets old. She's out here trying to drop motivational quotes and is using a forklift as a prop.

As a man who has actually built an empire, I can promise you I've never used a forklift once to get the job done. She's a singer. Rexha needs a recording studio. She doesn't need a piece of heavy machinery.

Is she trying to build a military base or a music career? One requires a forklift and one doesn't. I'll let you guys figure out which is which.

Honestly, there are very few things I find funnier than when models and entertainers try to drop motivational quotes.

Their quotes are rarely motivational, and they rarely make sense. This is a classic example. A forklift? She can’t be serious.

Stick to recording to songs, Bebe. Leave the empire building to people like myself. We’re the ones up before the sun, we’re the ones always working to the bone and we’re the ones who are the slaves to the game and process.

You don’t see us posting about it on Instagram. We just get the job done.