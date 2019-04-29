Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Sticking With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson

Reality star Khloé Kardashian revealed her struggle over the decision to stay with NBA player Tristan Thompson after cheating allegations surfaced.

Kardashian opened up about her inner fight over her relationship during Sunday’s new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” while the family was on a trip to Bali, Indonsesia. Kardashian realized her feelings after having a psychic reading, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Sometimes, people love you, but you feel sad. But there is something that is hurting you in your mind, and you felt a traumatic experience,” the spiritual healer told Kardashian. “You cannot forget that. Sometimes you don’t trust the person you’re with now.”

At the time of filming, Kardashian had decided to stay with Thompson despite reports that Thompson had cheated on her days before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Set To Produce New Series About Love And Obsession)

“Ever since what’s happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” Kardashian said in her straight to camera interview on the show.

“It’s hard to, you know, gain the trust back. You wonder like will it ever be the same. Will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal,” she added. “So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what is important to me and really make the right decision.”

Kardashian broke things off with Thompson for good after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s friend and roommate, Jordyn Woods, back in February.