Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Cheating Scandal On Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods, friend and ex-roommate of Kylie Jenner, has denied most of the allegations against her saying she cheated with NBA star and ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson.

She did, however, admit to sharing a kiss at Thompson’s house party the night of Feb 18.

On Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Woods opened up about what exactly happened the night she allegedly “hooked up” with Thompson.

After partying at a bar, Woods and some friends got invited to an after-party at Thompson’s house. Woods claims she wasn’t even invited by Thompson himself and took responsibility for putting herself in this position in the first place. “I should have gone home. I shouldn’t have even been there,” Woods told Smith.

Rumors have been circulating that Woods and Thompson were making out and being cozy in front of everyone. Woods, however, claims that none of that is true. (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence Following Rumored Split With Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Scandal)

She says that she was sitting on the arm of the chair Thompson was sitting on with her legs dangling over his. Woods told Smith, “I could see why people would say, ‘They were getting cozy.'”

Woods was at his house until around 7 a.m. but insists other people were there the entire time. Thompson said she could stay at the house, but Woods decided to leave. That’s when the kiss took place according to Woods.

Woods claims she never lied to Khloe Kardashian about being at Thompson’s house, but she was not honest about the actions that took place that night. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posts Sad Instagram Stories Following Jordyn Woods Moving Out)

Woods joined Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk to discuss her side of the story behind the betrayal. This appearance comes after Woods was kicked out of Kylie Jenner’s house and cut off from the family’s businesses.