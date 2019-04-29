Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Self-Care, Says Her Routine Includes Drinking Clay

Actress Rosario Dawson revealed she drinks clay as part of her morning self-care routine.

Dawson opened up about her beauty and wellness routines in an interview with The Cut published Friday. The actress, 39, said she takes multiple vitamins and has added drinking clay to her routine.

“I’ve been starting to drink clay lately,” Dawson said. “There’s really good, fine, food-grade clay that helps to clean out your system and rid you of parasites.”

The “Rent” star said she also uses clay products on her face. “I’m not a retinol and acids-type person; I can’t do all of that kind of stuff. It’s about finding the stuff that works for me,” Dawson explained. (RELATED: Cory Booker Pushes Back Against Critics, Says He Wants To Be With Rosario Dawson Forever)

Dawson said she does try to be a morning person but claims that all of her family members and her current boyfriend, Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker, are “night owls.”

I’m all for self-care. I, myself, like to participate in the occasional face mask, but drinking clay? There is just no way that tastes good at all. It reminds me of the apple cider vinegar trend, which I tried one time and it left me with a stomach ache all day.

Do we actually think there are significant health benefits from drinking clay?