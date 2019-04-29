Trump Says People Are Fleeing New York’s ‘Oppression’

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that people are fleeing New York, due to oppression from strict gun laws and high taxes, among other things.

“The NRA is under siege by Cuomo and the New York State AG, who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, [and] others,” Trump said. “People are fleeing New York State because of high taxes and yes, even oppression of sorts.”

The NRA is under siege by Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others. It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS – FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

….People are fleeing New York State because of high taxes and yes, even oppression of sorts. They didn’t even put up a fight against SALT – could have won. So much litigation. The NRA should leave and fight from the outside of this very difficult to deal with (unfair) State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

New York has indeed seen its population dwindle in recent years, with many native New Yorkers fleeing to red states in order to pay lower taxes. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has blamed his state’s exodus on the 2017 Republican tax plan, which capped state and local tax deductions at $10,000. (RELATED: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: America ‘Was Never That Great’)

“That’s a $2.3 billion drop in revenues. That’s as serious as a heart attack. This is worse than we had anticipated,” Cuomo said earlier this year. “I don’t believe raising taxes on the rich. That would be the worst thing to do. You would just expand the shortfall. God forbid if the rich leave.”

