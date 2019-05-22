Ice-T Calls Out Amazon, ‘Almost Shot’ A Delivery Driver

Rapper Ice-T called out Amazon for not dressing their delivery drivers in a uniform after he claims he “almost shot” a driver at his home.

The actor and rapper explained the interaction Tuesday night on Twitter, according to a report published by Fox News. Ice-T recalled almost shooting an Amazon courier Monday because he didn’t know who the person was.

“Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries … maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it. … I almost shot a [motherf****r] creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin,” Ice-T wrote. (RELATED: Amazon Workers Record And Share What You Say Around Alexa, Reports Say)

A Twitter user asked Ice-T if the delivery driver was wearing a uniform and he responded, “No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin.. I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That shit ain’t safe..”

Amazon’s Vice President of Operations Dave Clark responded to Ice-T’s concerns over Twitter.

“Just sayin … thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers,” Clark wrote. He pointed out that users can track their deliveries on the Map Tracking feature.

“Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map,” Clark added. “Thanks for being a customer.”