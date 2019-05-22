Melania Makes Special Trip To Walter Reed To Present Purple Heart

First lady Melania Trump made a special trip Wednesday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to meet with “wounded warriors” and present a Purple Heart.

“Wonderful to be back at @WRBethesda today. It was an honor to present the Purple Heart & meet some of our wounded warriors,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of great pictures from the trip. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Prayers for a swift recovery & thank you to the incredible leadership & staff at Walter Reed,” she added. “God bless all our men & women who serve!” (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

After meeting with service members and families, she presented the special honor to a “wounded warrior recently injured during combat,” per a release from FLOTUS‘ office. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“I want to thank the service members I met today,” Melania explained. “As each of them recovers, we are reminded of the cost of our country’s security. I am grateful to each of these warriors and their families for what they sacrifice for our country.”

“The President and I will always stand with our men and women in uniform,” she added. “I also want to thank all the medical leadership and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the care and support they give our military members.”

“.@flotus has just departed @WRBethesda after an off the record stop to visit w wounded warriors,” the first lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham tweeted ahead of the trip. “God bless all of our men & women in uniform, thank you for the sacrifices you make in order to keep us all safe.”