North Korea Has A Whole List Of Insults For Biden: He’s ‘A Low-IQ Idiot’

North Korea’s state-owned news agency, KCNA, published a piece Tuesday attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently leading in the polls going into the 2020 Democratic primary.

“North Korea issues a list of criticisms against former VP Joe Biden, calling the presidential candidate ‘a low IQ idiot’ and saying his ‘candidacy should not carry high expectations,’ ABC Politics tweeted Wednesday.

North Korea issues a list of criticisms against former VP Joe Biden, calling the presidential candidate “a low IQ idiot” and saying his “candidacy should not carry high expectations” https://t.co/zr8Nc8aNpO pic.twitter.com/t8PVn2VqNN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 22, 2019

USA Today added, “North Korea has called Joe Biden a ‘fool of low IQ’ and an ‘imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being.”

North Korea has called Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being.” https://t.co/MKp5p7jYg6 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 22, 2019

Claiming that the former Delaware senator “is misbehaving,” the article referred to him as someone “who likes to stick his nose into other people’s business and is a poor excuse for a politician.” (RELATED: Trump: ‘What The Hell Happened To Joe Biden?’)

Biden was also attacked for recent comments he made about North Korea on the campaign trail, saying of Kim Jong Un that “this is a guy with his uncle’s brains blown out, sitting across a table. This is the guy who’s a thug.”

Biden also argued at a campaign stop in Philadelphia that it was concerning that President Donald Trump appears to be drawn to “dictators and tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Kim Jong Un.”

The article was not framed as a direct response to Biden’s comments but did acknowledge them, saying that he had “dared to blaspheme our Supreme Dignity at a recent campaign event” and claiming that “blasphemy” didn’t “even meet the standards of basic human dignity, let alone a politician.”

Some of the expressions used may have been lost in translation, however. BNO News reported that the article referred to Biden’s candidacy as “enough to make a cat laugh.”

North Korea unloads on Joe Biden for criticizing Kim Jong Un, calling him an “imbecile,” “a fool of low IQ,” and his candidacy “enough to make a cat laugh.” pic.twitter.com/tXPTTlzWMH — BNO News (@BNONews) May 22, 2019

