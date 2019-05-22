Tucker Accused Avenatti Of ‘Exploiting’ Stormy Daniels Back In September

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson accused disgraced celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti of exploiting his former client, Stormy Daniels, during an interview on his show back in September.

Avenatti was hit with fraud and aggravated identity theft charges Wednesday in regards to Daniels, and stands accused of forging her signature and using fake documents to persuade an agent to divert over a quarter-of-a-million dollars in payment from her book advance.

WATCH TUCKER’S INTERVIEW FROM SEPT. 13, 2019:

“I’m a little bit confused, you’re the protector of Stormy Daniels,” Carlson said. “Stormy Daniels is, right now, working in strip clubs in little towns on stage. People are throwing things at her. You are wearing a $1,000 suit. Why is — why are you not paying her? You’ve profited from Stormy Daniels. You’ve done tens of millions of dollars of free media on the basis of your relationship with her, and she is working in strip clubs. You are exploiting her and you know that. Why are you not paying her some of what you are making?”

“This is absurd. You do not know the facts, as evidenced by the fact that you don’t even know —,” Avenatti responded before being cut off.

They then proceeded to argue about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. (RELATED: Avenatti Allegedly Scammed Paraplegic Client Out Of $4 Million Settlement)

Carlson then once again accused the lawyer of exploiting his client for personal gain.

According to prosecutors of Avenatti’s most recent indictment, he received two separate book payments of $148,750, which he kept for himself and then lied about receiving when Daniels asked.

After obtaining the first installment from the publisher, Avenatti allegedly used funds from another source to pay Daniels. About a week later, Avenatti received the second payment and used that money to pay a friend, lease a car and pay for “airfare, dry cleaning, hotels, restaurants and meals, payroll, and insurance costs,” according to prosecutors.

The indictment comes two months after Avenatti was indicted on charges of extorting Nike. He was also indicted in California in April on charges that he evaded taxes and bilked clients out of settlement money.

