Chris Long Says He Used His ‘Fair Share’ Of Marijuana During His NFL Days

Former NFL star Chris Long had no problem letting people know he smoked marijuana during his playing days.

“I certainly enjoyed my fair share on a regular basis during my career. So, I was never afraid to say that but I’m able to say it more explicitly now,” Long, who just retired, told Dan Patrick Wednesday. He also added he’d like to see the league move toward a stance that lets players smoke weed.

You can watch his full comments below:

The good news for Long, who has won two Super Bowls, and other guys in the NFL is: The league is now studying marijuana as a potential pain management tool.

Given how relaxed the rules across America are becoming for weed, my guess is the NFL will eventually loosen up as well.

Honestly, I’m not even sure why the league tests for the drug. The XFL sounds like it won’t, and that’s a great move. It’s not a steroid. (RELATED: NFL Will Study Marijuana As A Potential ‘Pain Management Tool For Players’)

Weed has literally no impact on your ability to play a sport, and I’m saying that as somebody who couldn’t care less about how the drug is regulated. I have no personal feelings on weed, but the NFL suspending players over it seems insanely stupid and a gigantic waste of time.

As long as somebody’s not juicing with actual performance-enhancing drugs, the NFL shouldn’t give a damn how much beer they’re drinking or weed they’re smoking.

Why don’t they focus on actually important things like allegations of violence against women? That seems like something everybody should be able to come together for.

Testing for weed is just insanely stupid at this point in time, especially when there are more important issues to tackle.

