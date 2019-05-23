Judge Orders Jussie Smollett Records Unsealed

A judge in Chicago ordered that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s criminal records be unsealed after news organizations went to court to get them last week.

The records involving the 36-year-old actor had been sealed back in March shortly after charges against him were dropped by prosecutors, according to ABC7 Chicago on Thursday.

He was arrested and faced multiple felony charges for allegedly faking a hate crime that involved racist and homophobic slurs against himself in January.

Media attorney Natalie Spears argued that there was no point in keeping the records sealed anymore, per Page Six.

"There is no way to secrete the fact of Jussie Smollett's arrest. At this point it is widely and publicly known from here to Helsinki and back," Spears shared, per the Chicago Tribune. "No potential employer, let alone anyone with a pulse, does not know about Jussie Smollett's arrest at this point."

Meanwhile, one of Smollett’s attorney, Brian Watson, argued that the actor had a right to privacy afforded to other people.

“The root of this problem is not Mr. Smollett,” Watson shared. “The root of this problem is that the media, Mrs. Spears’ clients, created publicity, and now her clients want to use that against someone who wants to get their rights back.”

As previously reported, the actor initially claimed he was attacked on the streets of his home in Chicago by two men who he said threw a rope around his neck and poured a bleach-like substance on him. They also reportedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him.

However, by the end of the investigation police concluded the attack on the “Empire” star was a hoax. Soon after, he was arrested and faced 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

Then all charges against him were suddenly dropped by the State Attorney’s office.

The records are expected to be unsealed Thursday.