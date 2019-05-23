Michigan QB Recruit J.J. McCarthy Targets Ohio State, Says He Wants ‘To Kill Them’

Michigan QB recruit J.J. McCarthy might want to relax a bit with his trash talking before ever even playing a college game.

McCarthy is a big-time prospect and will likely get his shot down the road to be a star at Michigan. Yet he wasted no time before trying to pour it on Ohio State.

“I used to love them. Now I want to kill them,” McCarthy told The Athletic when discussing going to Michigan after growing up an OSU fan, according to Saturday Tradition. The beef apparently started because McCarthy felt “lied” to about the recruiting process.

I hate Michigan and Ohio State. I have no loyalty to either, and I don’t care if programs go down in flames. It wouldn’t bother me one way or another, but this kid needs to chill out.

How about he slings some actual touchdown passes in a college game before running his mouth about the most dominant team in the B1G these past few years? That would seem to make a hell of a lot more sense than just gunning for the Buckeyes right away. (RELATED: Michigan Quarterback Brandon Peters Enters The Transfer Portal)

The young man has talent, he could be a solid college player but he hasn’t done anything yet to prove himself. What you do before stepping on campus means nothing.

Given how Michigan has been beaten these past few years by OSU, the Wolverines and their recruits might want to think long and hard about trash talking.

Generally speaking, that’s reserved for teams and players who win. Michigan hasn’t done anything impressive under Harbaugh.

Best of luck to Michigan, but I’m not believing for a second they’re capable of doing anything until I actually see it get done.

