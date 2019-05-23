Poll Indicates 63% Of People Enjoyed ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

A new poll about the “Game of Thrones” ending had some very unexpected results.

According to a poll from The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult, 63% of people enjoyed the finale on some level! 63%!

At the same time, 58% of people say they were disappointed with how it ended. That means there’s a substantial overlap of people who both claimed to enjoy it and were disappointed. Much like the ending of the hit HBO series, that makes no sense.

The fact 63% of people actually enjoyed the finale is downright absurd. I’m not an expert, but HBO might have found a way to cook these books because nobody with a rational brain believes the majority of people liked the “Game of Thrones” finale.

The ending absolutely sucked, and there's no debate about it. It was boring, didn't tie up loose ends at all, killed off Daenerys early on and then just kind of ignored her going forward. Arya became Dora the Explorer and Bran, the most useless guy in the show, takes over.

If you enjoyed any of that, then you’re not a very smart individual. It’s that simple. The only bright spot might have been Peter Dinklage’s performance as Tyrion.

If you had asked me to predict these results, I would have said maybe 10% of people loved the finale or enjoyed it on some level.

I would have refused to believe anything north of 20%, and we got hit with a number triple that. It was a joke of finale, and I feel the same way about this poll.

If you haven’t already, sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the series finale. My guess is most of you will agree with me.

