Emilia Clarke Reveals She Turned Down ’50 Shades Of Grey’ Because Of Nude ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scenes

Emilia Clarke turned down “50 Shades Of Grey” because of the nude scenes she did in “Game Of Thrones.”

Clarke opened up about her experience after appearing nude in the HBO series during the Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress Roundtable. The “Game Of Thrones” star opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the erotic romantic drama.

“Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [‘Game of Thrones’] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” Clarke said. (RELATED: Emilia Clarke Reveals She Had Two Aneurysms During ‘Game Of Thrones’ Filming)

“And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake,” Clarke added.

Clarke explained that she didn’t want her entire career to be about her body and her nude scenes.

“So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t,'” Clarke said. “I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.'”

Clarke isn’t the only actress who has regretted her decision to bare her body in the film industry. The list includes actresses such as Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet.

Portman appeared nude in “Goya’s Ghosts” and afterward made comments about her decision that are similar to Clarkes thoughts.

“I don’t like misappropriation of stuff, like when you create something as part of a story and then a piece of it ends up on a porn site,” Portman said in an interview with MTV. “It’s meant to be a dramatic scene and part of a story. That really makes me angry.”

Winslet has appeared many times in the nude and her comments have gone back and forth between regret and praise. She finally decided she couldn’t comment on the matter anymore saying, “It definitely makes me the hypocrite of the decade.”