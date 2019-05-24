Kellyanne Says Pelosi Treats Her Like ‘Her Maid’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t discuss policy with her and treats her like a “maid.”

Democratic California Rep. Pelosi didn’t want talk to the media about Conway either, telling reporters Thursday, “I’m not going to talk about her,” according to Politico.

The dispute is the result of a failed meeting between Pelosi and President Donald Trump in discussing possible cooperation between the legislative and executive branches of government. Trump reportedly said he could not discuss policy with the Democrats as long as they continue to talk impeachment. (RELATED: Trump Jr.: ‘I Don’t Think The Party Of Infanticide Is Praying For Anyone’)

Conway told Fox News that she tried to see if Pelosi was willing to continue discussions.

“When she was finished I said, respectfully, ‘Madam Speaker, would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about.'”

According to Conway, Pelosi shut down the conversation: “I don’t — I talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff.”

Conway said she it’s what she expected, for the most part.

“Because let’s face it, she is the sixth-most rich member of Congress, she treats everybody like they’re her staff,” she claimed. “She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I’m not.” (RELATED: Trump: ‘I Was Extremely Calm’ During Infrastructure Meeting With Democrats)

Conway added that she had a rejoinder for the speaker: “I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman of you.’ Per usual, because she is not very pro-woman. She is pro some women, a few women.”

The White House counselor blamed Pelosi for the breakdown of dialogue with the president after she insisted Trump was engineering a “cover-up.” Conway described Pelosi as lacking self-control and being unable to reign in her party’s impeachment-happy critics.

Conway continued:

She was the one who came to the mics and said that the president was engaged in a cover-up, which is nonsense. All she had to do was either move her meeting to later in the afternoon with her caucus, where she’s under enormous pressure to get on with impeaching the president which she doesn’t want to do right now — or she could have said, ‘I won’t talk to you right now, we’re on our way to the White House to work on infrastructure. Let’s meet at 2 or 3 and I’ll give you the rundown of the whole day.’ But no, they can’t resist going out and giving a live running commentary of what her more outrageous, liberal hellbent on getting this president out of the White House members are pressuring her to do.

Pelosi wouldn’t talk about the exchange with Conway in her weekly news conference.

Reporter: Kellyanne Conway made a remark at the end of the meeting. She’s apparently expanded on her remarks — Pelosi: I’m not going to talk about her ✋ pic.twitter.com/twbyndQqXA — POLITICO (@politico) May 23, 2019

“I’m not going to talk about her,” she told reporters.

Follow David on Twitter