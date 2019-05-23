Trump: ‘I Was Extremely Calm’ During Infrastructure Meeting With Democrats

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was “extremely calm” during his recent infrastructure meeting with Democrats, disputing claims from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi claimed that Trump threw a “temper tantrum” during the Wednesday meeting, which the president cut short after Pelosi accused him of engaging in a “cover up” related to the Mueller investigation. The president pushed back on the characterization of his behavior in a tweet Wednesday night. (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Will ‘Pray’ For Trump After Surprise Presser)

“I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden,” Trump wrote.

In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: “President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.” This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

He brought the issue up again Thursday morning, writing, “I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media.”

I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

After leaving the infrastructure meeting Wednesday, the president held a surprise press conference in the Rose Garden, where he demanded Democrats stop investigating him or else he would not work with them on legislative issues.

Trump and the Democrats had previously agreed to a $2 trillion infrastructure package, and were set to negotiate further details during the meeting. However, just hours before the meeting, Pelosi claimed the president was involved in a “cover up.”

Trump slammed her comments during his presser, deeming himself the most transparent president ever and telling reporters that he cannot work with Democrats under such “conditions.”

