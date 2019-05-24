Oddsmakers Set The Line At 5.5 More Seasons Until Nick Saban Retires

Oddsmakers think Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban will be around for awhile.

According to numbers from MyBookie.ag, the line has been set at 5.5 for how many more seasons the six-time national title winning coach will stay on the sidelines until he decides to hang it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Saban is currently 67 years old, and I could see him going the distance for awhile. If he rattles off another national championship or two in the coming years, then I could absolutely see him not retiring anytime soon. (RELATED: Alabama’s Football Program Makes Major Decision. Are They Trying To Copy A Certain Big Ten Powerhouse?)

The man loves winning and he’s addicted to football. Guys like that don’t hang it up as long as they still have juice left in the tank.

All anybody needs to know about Saban’s passion can be seen on full display from the sidelines.

What I absolutely don’t think will happen at this point is him taking another shot at the NFL. He’s been way too successful at Alabama and he’s ingrained himself as arguably the most successful coach in the history of the sports.

At this point, why would he even consider going to the NFL? I 100% believe once he’s done at Alabama, he’ll be done for good with the football, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for what he’ll do. My guess is most of you will agree with me that Saban won’t be hanging it up anytime soon.

He’s just got too much fire left in him to call it quits.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter