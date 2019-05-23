Alabama Schedules Three Football Games Against South Florida

The Alabama Crimson Tide are doing everything they can to emulate the Wisconsin Badgers, and I don’t blame them.

Nick Saban’s program announced on Twitter they’d travel to USF in 2023 and then play them at home in 2024 and 2026.

Well, look at this. Everybody wanted to jump into my mentions over Wisconsin’s football schedule, and I’ve had to listen to a certain somebody in the office chirp nonstop over the Badgers playing the Bulls to open this season. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

Did I react? No. Did I go over the top? No. I just sat there knowing the Badgers were preparing to make moves as always.

Now, Nick Saban apparently wants to follow in our footsteps. Real always recognizes real, and it doesn’t get much more real than the Badgers and Alabama both taking it to USF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

I rarely — and I mean as rare as a dinosaur sighting — praise Nick Saban. It’s just not in my DNA, but I have no choice here.

He saw a winning program like Wisconsin schedule USF and knew he had to make changes after getting blown out by Clemson.

So, he looked to the kings in the north and took a page out of our playbook. Now, he wasn’t brave enough to play only play on the road, but we can’t expect Alabama to turn it all around in one day.

As much as it pains me to say this, props to Saban for mimicking the Badgers. I guess imitation truly is the highest form of flattery.

