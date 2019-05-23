Sporting News Predicts Clemson Vs. Alabama National Title Game

Sporting News thinks Alabama and Clemson will meet in the national title game for college football this season.

If the prediction comes true, it’d be the fifth year in a row the two teams met at some point in the playoffs, which is simply absurd. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

Judging from what happened last season, I’m not sure people want to see another Clemson/Alabama game. The Tigers stomped all over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

On the other hand, Alabama looking for revenge after being embarrassed on a national stage by Trevor Lawrence is an incredible storyline.

We all know the kind of temper Saban can have, and I have no doubt he’s been stewing nonstop after Dabo Swinney and Clemson lit them up in the title game last year.

To call it embarrassing would be the understatement of the decade.

Where would I fall on these two teams playing for another trophy? Well, I’d obviously hate it because the Badgers wouldn’t be playing for the title, but past that, I don’t want to hear what the haters and losers say.

Alabama going for redemption and the fifth game in five years with both teams having two rings is sports porn. It would make for an absurd news cycle, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Sound off in the comments with who you want to see in the title game.

