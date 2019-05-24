Schiff Wanted Obama To Declassify Russia Docs — If Trump Does It, He’s ‘Un-American’

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s decision to declassify information related to the origins of the Russia probe was “un-American.” Just more than two years ago, however, Schiff called on then-President Barack Obama to declassify some of the very same information.

On the heels of Trump’s decision to give Barr wide latitude with regard to declassifying the pertinent information, Schiff tweeted, “While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies.

The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American.”

But in December 2016, just a month prior to Trump’s inauguration, Schiff called on Obama to declassify as much information as possible, arguing that Trump would not allow it once he was in office. (RELATED: Trump Gives Attorney General Barr Power To Declassify Russia Probe Documents)

“President Obama can and must declassify as much as possible about Russia hacking our elections. Rest assured, Trump won’t,” Schiff’s 2016 tweet reads.

