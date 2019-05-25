Meet The Hispanic Americans Of Trump’s America

WATCH:

The Daily Caller tagged along with with a group of Hispanic American supporters of President Donald Trump during their visit to Washington, D.C. in early May.

The Texas-based organization, which calls itself “Bienvenido,” visited the nation’s capitol to lobby for its agenda. In addition to its trip to the White House, the group met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. (Trump: Hispanic Support for Me Is Growing Because They Want Border Security.)

Several members of the group explained to the Caller why they think the president’s agenda benefits the Hispanic American community and why they’re trying to share their message with more Latinos going into 2020.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

