Trump: Hispanic Support For Me Is Growing Because They Want Border Security

President Donald Trump touted his growing support among Hispanic people, claiming the reason is because they know about border issues “better than anyone” and want security.

“Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall.”

The president was referring to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey, conducted between Jan. 10 and 13, that showed Latino support for him at 50 percent. The previous Marist survey, conducted between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, polled Trump’s approval among Latinos at just 31 percent.

The two surveys indicate a 19-point increase in support over one month’s time.

A notable difference between the two surveys: The most recent one was taken in the heat of the partial government shutdown over Trump’s proposal for a border wall.

“Latinos are waking up to the sham that is the message the Democratic Party has had towards Latinos,” stated Republican strategist Gus Portela Saturday on “Fox & Friends,” also noting historic lows in Latino unemployment. “This president has done historic strides to help the Latino community.”

Sunday marked day 30 of the partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. Trump is demanding a budget that includes $5.7 billion for construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. However, Democratic leaders in Congress have stood sharply opposed to the idea.

Trump offered a “common-sense compromise” on Saturday, a deal that includes funding for the border wall in exchange for DACA protections for Dreamers and extended legal status for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the offer, repeating her demand that the government be reopened before negotiations on the border can proceed. (RELATED: Trump Deal? President Expected To Offer Daca Fix In Exchange For Wall Money)

The Marist poll appears to indicate the heated border wall battle, while depressing his support among white voters by 10 percent, is skyrocketing his approval among Latino citizens.

