82-Year-Old Man And 4 Others Dead After He Drove The Wrong Way On Arizona Highway

Officials said an 82-year-old man caused a head-on collision by driving the wrong way on an Arizona highway, killing himself and four others Friday.

The man was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 before hitting at least one car “head on,” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia said in a statement, NBC News reported Friday.

UPDATE: We can now confirm 5 people have died in this wrong-way crash. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle is being identified as an 82-year-old male of Nevada. He died at a local hospital. The westbound lanes have partially re-opened. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 24, 2019

The crash occurred 14 miles west of Kingman, Arizona, on Interstate-40, the state’s Department of Public Safety tweeted Friday.

The accident was reported a little after 9:00 a.m., Garcia added, according to NBC. (RELATED: Penn State Prof Working As Uber Driver Accused Of Kidnapping 3 Women)

The 82-year-old was from Nevada and died in a local hospital. The westbound part of I-40 was first closed before it was partially re-opened, according to the Department of Public Safety.

