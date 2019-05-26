Swalwell Blows Off Mueller, Says He Knows Trump Colluded With Russia

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell argued on “Fox News Sunday” that he still believes President Donald Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

WATCH:

Wallace began by playing a clip of a March “Morning Joe” interview in which Swalwell had claimed Trump had “invited” Russians to “hack more” with regard to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, which he argued was an “invitation to collusion.”

Wallace then turned to Swalwell, pointing out the fact that the Mueller report had concluded that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, saying, “The Mueller report spent 22 months, looked at all the evidence, and it says you were wrong.” (RELATED: Democrats Guaranteed Russian Collusion: Mueller Couldn’t Find It)

Swalwell disagreed. “It did not say that,” he argued, adding that just because collusion isn’t illegal now doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be illegal. “Actually, it played out 200 pages of contact between the campaigns and because a prior Congress had a failure of imagination to specifically articulate a crime of collusion doesn’t mean a future Congress shouldn’t say we don’t want this to happen.”

Wallace then took a shot at the example Swalwell gave in his earlier interview, saying, “Seriously, I remember that vividly. Most Americans do, it was in July after the hacking of the DNC and the president — then Donald Trump, holding a news conference, said, ‘if the Russians want to find those 30,000 emails that Hillary Clinton deleted, I’m sure the media will be interested in that’ — you can’t possibly think that’s collusion.”

Swalwell fired back, “What did the Russians do next? The Mueller report lays out that they undertook more hacking within hours of that.”

“You think that was an order from Donald Trump?” Wallace asked. “You don’t think the Russians were already in fact probably already doing it?”

“I don’t believe in coincidences with the Russians,” Swalwell concluded.

Follow Virginia on Twitter