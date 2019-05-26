Tucker Carlson’s Origin Story: How He Got His Start

Your first name

Fox News host Tucker Carlson sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss his non-traditional upbringing, his career in journalism, and how his views have evolved over the years.

In this exclusive interview, Carlson talks about the start of his career, dishes on how he first got hired at The Weekly Standard, and offers insight into what it was like to work for Bill Kristol.

Carlson also discusses how to become smarter and the importance of listening.

“The point is not to become knowledgeable … the point is to become wise,” Carlson said.

Watch Carlson’s thoughts on a wide range of topics in the video above.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang