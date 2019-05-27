Dan Crenshaw Remembers His Fallen Brothers In Powerful Tribute

Every Memorial Day millions of Americans take time to remember those who have fallen in service to country — but for some, like Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, it’s personal.

Crenshaw, a retired Lieutenant Commander and Navy SEAL, marked the day by sharing a series of photos memorializing his own brothers-in-arms — each of whom willingly paid the ultimate price for their friends, their families and millions of complete strangers.

“Enjoy your Memorial Day and let us remember why we celebrate. We celebrate the lives of the heroes we have lost. Never Forget,” Crenshaw tweeted, adding, “Read entire thread please.” (RELATED: Watch Steelers Player And Former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva’s Memorial Day Video)

Brendan Looney

“Did our first deployment together at SEAL Team 3. One of the best and most respected leaders on the Team. Husband, son, and brother. ‘Be Strong. Be accountable. Never complain.'”

Looney, a Naval Academy lacrosse player, was honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in January of 2019 with the Peter Kohn award. His father, Kevin Looney, accepted the award on his behalf at the U.S. Lacrosse National Convention in Philadelphia.

Pat Feeks

Crenshaw called Feeks “one of the best JTACs out there.” A JTAC (Joint Terminal Air Controller) is responsible for calling in airstrikes from the ground.

“Loyal friend, husband, brother, and son. He always showed up when you asked him to,” Crenshaw added.

Dave Warsen

Crenshaw remembered Warsen for the time they spent together on deployment. “When not on missions, we’d hit the volleyball court (half sand, half rocks),” he said. “Strongest guy in the platoon, and also the happiest.”

Warsen’s hometown of Kentwood, Michigan, dedicated a stretch of the M-6 highway in Warsen’s name in 2015.

Kevin Ebbert

Crenshaw recalled Ebbert as his roommate in BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Training). “One of the smartest, most capable, kindest SEALs I ever knew. Skilled medic, loving husband. Missed dearly.”

Ebbert was the son of retired Navy SEAL (also deceased) Jeffery Ebbert.

Brad Cavner

Cavner, Crenshaw noted, helped him learn to shoot left-handed after he was injured. “Cool, collected, and a great operator. Brad taught me to shoot left-handed after I lost my right eye,” he said.

Tom Fouke

“World would be a better place with him in it,” Crenshaw said of Tom Fouke, another former roommate. “The gentlest big guy I ever knew. He raised an Argentine Horned frog named Lester when we lived together. Loved life, loved Metallica.”

Brett Marihugh

Marihugh, Crenshaw remembered, “pretended to be a doctor so he could visit my hospital room in Afghanistan and check up on me after I got hit by an IED.” Crenshaw also called the former police officer “the most motivating and entertaining guy in our BUD/S class.”

Charles Keating IV

Crenshaw described Keating — known to his friends as “Chuck Heavy” — as the “life of the party” with a contagious laugh. “He was killed placing himself in danger so that his Team wouldn’t have to. Navy Cross recipient. Epic hero, husband, son, brother,” Crenshaw added.

Keating was part of a “quick reaction force” sent to extract a team of American combat advisors who had been besieged by ISIS fighters in Iraq. He was the third American combat death in Iraq.

