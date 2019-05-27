Watch Steelers Player And Former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva’s Memorial Day Video

Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva has a powerful video for Memorial Day.

SportsCenter tweeted out a video of Villanueva, who served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan, and it’s incredible.

With shots of Arlington National Cemetery and much more, the former soldier said, “To me, Memorial Day is about all of them” as he discusses the men and women who never made it back home alive.

Watch the awesome video below. You might find yourself getting a little emotional.

“You remember those who are lost, who made the ultimate sacrifice.” U.S. Army veteran and Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva shares a powerful essay about what #MemorialDay means to him. pic.twitter.com/YfEmQQThdI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2019

If you haven’t read about Villanueva’s story, I highly suggest that you do. It’s an incredible story to hear. He graduated from West Point, did multiple tours, earned a bronze star due to his actions in a firefight, went on to play in the NFL and went viral when he stood for the anthem as other players remained in the locker room. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback Cameron Sutton Wears Jason Voorhees Visor)

If there’s one man young men should look to as an example of a fulfilled life, it’s the Steelers lineman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Nov 28, 2018 at 8:54am PST

There aren’t many people talented enough to play in the NFL, and there’s even fewer people capable of playing in the NFL as a West Point graduate who fought in Afghanistan.

He’s one hell of a dude, and the video above might be one of the best things you see all day. A major thanks to Villanueva for his incredible service and the shining example he is of American exceptionalism.

Villanueva and his video for Memorial Day represent everything that’s great about this country.