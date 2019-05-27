WWII Vet’s Harmonica Rendition Of The National Anthem Brings Down The House, And Lights Up Twitter

Scott Morefield | Reporter

A 96-year-old World War II veteran’s harmonica rendition of the national anthem brought the house down at a soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday.

Pete DuPré, known as “Harmonica Pete” for his previous anthem renditions, took what was reportedly his biggest stage in front of a capacity crowd of 26,332 as the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) suited up against Mexico at Harrison, New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena the day before Memorial Day.

USWNT detailed DuPré’s impressive biography:

During WWII, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. At age 17, both of his parents had already died, making him the acting patriarch of a five-person family. Within a year, Pete had enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas during which time he treated wounded servicemen from all areas of Europe.

The 96-year-old vet’s stunning performance not only had the crowd going wild, it also drew over 55,000 likes on Twitter, and lots of rave reviews. (RELATED: ‘Decorating The Graves Of Comrades’: Memorial Day Celebrated More Than 150 Years Ago)

Tags : memorial day national anthem
