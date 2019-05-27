WWII Vet’s Harmonica Rendition Of The National Anthem Brings Down The House, And Lights Up Twitter

A 96-year-old World War II veteran’s harmonica rendition of the national anthem brought the house down at a soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday.

96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT match ???????? pic.twitter.com/TP3ggIF3z9 — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2019

Pete DuPré, known as “Harmonica Pete” for his previous anthem renditions, took what was reportedly his biggest stage in front of a capacity crowd of 26,332 as the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) suited up against Mexico at Harrison, New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena the day before Memorial Day.

USWNT detailed DuPré’s impressive biography:

During WWII, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. At age 17, both of his parents had already died, making him the acting patriarch of a five-person family. Within a year, Pete had enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas during which time he treated wounded servicemen from all areas of Europe.

The 96-year-old vet’s stunning performance not only had the crowd going wild, it also drew over 55,000 likes on Twitter, and lots of rave reviews. (RELATED: ‘Decorating The Graves Of Comrades’: Memorial Day Celebrated More Than 150 Years Ago)

Watch this incredible tribute by 96-year old WWII vet Pete DuPre. On this #MemorialDay, we pause to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedoms. They represent the best of us. Pass it on to the younger generations. https://t.co/4lngPNcUIg — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 27, 2019

Thank you Mr. DuPre for your wonderful rendition. Made me cry tears of joy and gratitude for your service and every other individual who decides to wear a uniform to put America’s safety and the safety of those around the world first. — Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) May 26, 2019

Absolutely worth 2 minutes of your time ???????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/PmX146Ai2k — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 27, 2019

This is legit one of the best anthems I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/pLURM6NKwh — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 27, 2019

Wow, that was great https://t.co/RqA48oTc0v — Mike Golic (@espngolic) May 26, 2019

Absolutely Beautiful ???????? chills, tears & respect ???????????????? https://t.co/S2yvHqJr6E — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 26, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter