Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Planning To Take The Royal Baby On African Tour
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been making plans for an African tour in the fall.
The royal family intends to take Baby Sussex, who would be six-months-old, along for the tour, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.
Today, The Duke of Sussex attends the #ANZACday service at Westminster Abbey with The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Gloucester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended this service last year in addition to the dawn service. They also paid their respects at the #ANZAC memorial in Sydney during their official tour last fall. Having devoted ten years of service to military duty, including two tours in Afghanistan, The Duke completed his time of service with four weeks with the Australian Defence Force. Their Royal Highnesses remain committed to supporting serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans and the families that support them. #ANZACDay commemorates the anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1915. ANZAC Day is a moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who lost their lives during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. ANZAC Day has been observed annually in London since King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey, and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Members of The Royal Family have continued to honour the servicemen and women globally, and today HRH The Duke of Cambridge also paid his respects at @AucklandMuseum. The Duke of Cambridge is visiting The Commonwealth country on behalf of The Queen to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch attacks earlier this year.
“They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time,” a palace source said. “Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip.”
Taking the young children on tours with the family is a fairly new tradition started when Prince Charles and Princess Diana took nine-month-old Prince William on a six-week tour of New Zealand and Australia. (RELATED: The Royal Baby Could Hold Dual Citizenship, Making It The First American In Line For The Throne)
Kate Middleton and Prince William followed in 2014 when they took eight-month-old Prince George on a tour of New Zealand.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Reports surfaced last week that Markle and Prince Harry are planning to live in South Africa for four months out of the year, according to The Sun.
“They have a vision of being ambassadors for the U.K., representatives of the Commonwealth and pursuing the works and good causes they want to focus on,” a royal source said.
“They like the idea of being able to put roots down in a country, have a home base and really get involved and engaged in the community and country,” the source continued. “Africa is an obvious starting point for Harry because of his affinity for the continent.”