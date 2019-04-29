Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Planning To Take The Royal Baby On African Tour

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been making plans for an African tour in the fall.

The royal family intends to take Baby Sussex, who would be six-months-old, along for the tour, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time,” a palace source said. “Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip.”

Taking the young children on tours with the family is a fairly new tradition started when Prince Charles and Princess Diana took nine-month-old Prince William on a six-week tour of New Zealand and Australia. (RELATED: The Royal Baby Could Hold Dual Citizenship, Making It The First American In Line For The Throne)

Kate Middleton and Prince William followed in 2014 when they took eight-month-old Prince George on a tour of New Zealand.

Reports surfaced last week that Markle and Prince Harry are planning to live in South Africa for four months out of the year, according to The Sun.

“They have a vision of being ambassadors for the U.K., representatives of the Commonwealth and pursuing the works and good causes they want to focus on,” a royal source said.

“They like the idea of being able to put roots down in a country, have a home base and really get involved and engaged in the community and country,” the source continued. “Africa is an obvious starting point for Harry because of his affinity for the continent.”