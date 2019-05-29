How Democrats Are Trying To Steal The Next Election

WATCH:

Democrats are clearly very worried about President Donald Trump sailing to re-election, so much so they’re coming up with every scheme in the book to reduce his chances of winning.

Several blue states have not only passed bills that would keep President Trump off the ballot if he doesn’t release his tax returns, but some states are also pledging to give their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, among other things.

