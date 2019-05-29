Kamala Harris Accuses Barr Of Misleading The Public Minutes After Mueller Says He Didn’t

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris accused Attorney General William Barr of “misleading” the public minutes after Robert Mueller said he didn’t.

Appearing on MSNBC immediately following the former special counsel’s remarks Wednesday, Harris first said that she believed, if it were not for precedent saying that a sitting president could not be indicted, Mueller would have indicted President Donald Trump.

“I believe a fair inference from what we heard from Bob Mueller is that there would have been indictments returned against this president,” she said. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Runs Around In Circles Trying Not To Agree With Trump On Trade)

“And the other thing we learned today,” Harris continued, “is that the current Attorney General of the United States misled the American people when he spoke about his conversation with Bob Mueller and suggested that Bob Mueller said, ‘no, it had nothing to do with but for that memo, there wasn’t enough there.'”

Moments earlier at the Justice Department, however, Mueller had painted a very different picture of Barr’s actions in the weeks since his report was handed over.

Mueller explained.

We conducted an independent criminal investigation and reported the results to the attorney general, as required by department regulations. The attorney general concluded it was appropriate to provide a report to Congress and to the American people. At one point, I requested certain portions of the report be released. The attorney general preferred to make the entire report public all at once. We appreciate that the attorney general made the report largely public. I certainly do not question the attorney general’s good faith in that decision.

Mueller went on to state that he did not intend to make any further comments on the investigation, before Congress or anywhere else, and asked that his report be allowed to stand as his testimony on the matter.

