SNL Alum Chris Kattan Claims Lorne Michaels Pressured Him To Have Sex With A Director

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Former “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) cast member and comedian Chris Kattan claimed producer Lorne Michaels pressured him into having sex with a director.

Kattan, 48, wrote in his memoir “Baby, Don’t Hurt Me” that Michaels, creator of SNL, encouraged him to have sex with Amy Heckerling so she would commit to the film “A Night At The Roxbury,” according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Actor Chris Katan arrives at the African Bazaar presented by Puma on November 11, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Actor Chris Katan arrives at the African Bazaar presented by Puma on November 11, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Heckerling allegedly came onto Kattan who at the time turned her down. The following day Kattan claimed he got a call from Michaels who wasn’t happy about the comedian’s decision and claimed Heckerling was planning to back out of the project.

“Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as a producer,” Kattan recalled Michaels telling him. If he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.” (RELATED: Adam Sandler To Host ‘SNL’ For First Time)

“Chris, I’m not saying you have to f–k her, but it wouldn’t hurt,” Michaels allegedly told Kattan.

Director Amy Heckerling attends the "Elvis & Nixon" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Director Amy Heckerling attends the “Elvis & Nixon” Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Kattan claims he and Heckerling eventually had a mutual encounter, but he “was very afraid of the power [Heckerling] and Lorne wielded over [his] career.”

“She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk,” Kattan wrote. “Wow, what a great idea! Jesus Christ. I said a polite ‘F–k, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on … yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.'”

Heckerling wound up signing onto the movie as a producer. A representative for “SNL” reportedly denied Kattan’s claims.

Tags : lorne michaels nbc saturday night live
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller